Molten Brown takes first place for third year in a row at Mosshouses

On a flying visit from Ireland, Joanna Walton celebrated her 25th birthday one day early when partnering Molten Brown to victory in the World Horse Welfare Conditions Race at Mosshouses.

Sent on after three out, this evergreen 14 year old gelding showed that age is no barrier by leaving his younger rivals toiling in the closing stages as he quickened clear to beat Pyjama Game by eight lengths and take the prize for the third year in a row at Sunday’s well supported Lauderdale card.

“I wish they were all as easy as that,” said Joanna, who finished third on the Karl Thornton-trained Home Place in the Fairyhouse Ladies National Handicap Chase last Tuesday.

Owned and trained by Northern Area Secretary, Tony Hogarth, the winner is stabled next to the course at Mosshouses.

The in-form Abbeyview defied top weight of 12st 11lb to make it four wins from his last five starts in the Scottish Fuels NPPA Conditions Race and owner/rider, Laura Fenwick now leads the National Novice Riders Ladies Championship.

Adopting his usual position at the head of affairs, the 12 year old hardly made a mistake throughout the three mile trip and cruised home an impressive 20 lengths ahead of Great Gusto.

Laura is also a talented event rider and expects to have three horses competing in the Floors Castle Horse Trials at Kelso next weekend.

Winged Crusader brushed aside a 12lb penalty when recording a seventh win in a row under his trainer, Amie Waugh in the Davidson Land Services Ladies Open Race.

Her father, Simon, who owns the 11 year old, said: “I’ve decided that when your horse is right, you just keep running them as you never know what’s round the corner.”

Nick Orpwood took his seasonal tally to 12 on Cave Hunter, who had the measure of solitary rival, Pena Dorada from four out in the Colin Wood Memorial Men’s Open Race and coasted home five lengths ahead.

The Wendy Hamilton-trained 12 year old gelding has won 14 of his 21 starts between the flags since being bought at Doncaster Sales in August 2013 by Moffat farmer, Niel Manning.

Ailsa McClung, 21, a work-rider with Lucinda Russell for three years, was gifted her first winner with a walk-over on Afterclass in the Dalgleish Subaru Restricted Race, while Flookburgh raider, Dressedforsuccess defied a 104-day absence from the track when opening his account in the Iain Jardine Racing Club & Browns For Beds Open Maiden Race under Rory Bevin.

The three runners jumped two out in unison but a great jump at the last by Rory’s mount helped seal a two lengths success over Midnightmistress. This was a first training success for Jamie Latham and his six-year-old gelding is now lined up for a Cartmel Maiden Hunters’ Chase on May 27.

The final meeting of the 2018/19 Northern Area Point-to-Point season is the Haydon at Hexham Racecourse on Saturday, May 18.