Mixed open contest at Minto

The Margaret Donaldson Memorial Mixed Open Greensomes competition was staged this month at Minto Golf Club.

A total of 36 couples participated in the event on a lovely, sunny day. The charity this competition is supporting is Prostate Cancer.

Winners were Margaret Bland and Allan Learmonth with 66.2.

In second place were Mary Glendinning and Benny Hartop on 67.6, with Joanne Russell and Tam Glendinning third on 68.2, followed by Cherry and George Thom in fourth with 68.8.

Nearest the pin at the 8th were Ricky Tait and Sharon Lees (Minto), while nearest at the 17th were Sharon and Ken Bell (Hexham).