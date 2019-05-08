Michelle celebrates successive victories in Triathlon series

The 2019 Live Borders Triathlon Series standings are beginning to take shape following the second event, held in Hawick on Sunday.

Some fine but cold conditions greeted participants as they worked their way around the Hawick routes, starting from the Teviotdale Leisure Centre.

Michelle Short was the first woman across the line in her home town event, making it back-to-back wins after her success in Galashiels.

Short completed the 750m swim, 20.3km cycle and 4.66km run just over two minutes ahead of the next female, in a time of 01:12:08.

Iain Veitch of Peebles went one better than his second place in Galashiels to claim the men’s first-place trophy in a time of 01:03:34 – well clear of Simon Peltenburg in second.

In the Come & Tri event, Martin Kelly and Heather Thompson were the first male and female across the line after their 400m swim, 9.7km cycle and 2.2km run.

The local Triathlon Series, one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland, is organised and hosted by the Live Borders Sports Development and Leisure Centre teams, with many local clubs volunteering on event days.

Hawick Sprint Triathlon results:

Overall Male: 1 Iain Veitch (01:03:34), 2 Simon Peltenburg (01:08:26), 3 Bradley Stokes (01:09:14).

Overall Female: 1 Michelle Short (01:12:08), 2 Penny Rother (01:14:27), 3 Joyce Mark (01:15:08).

First male Senior: Iain Veitch (01:03:34).

First female Senior: Michelle Short (01:12:08).

First Male Vet 40: Simon Peltenburg (01:08:26).

First Female Vet 40: Rachel Fagan (01:17:39).

First Male Vet 50: William Morrison (01:16:22).

First Female Vet 50: Angela Paterson (01:26:56)

First Male Vet 60: Eddie Turnbull (01:16:33).

First Female Vet 60: Penny Rother (01:14:27).

Hawick Come & Tri results:

Overall Male: 1 Martin Kelly (00:43:19), 2 David Veitch (00:44:25), 3 Andy Forbes (00:49:35).

Overall Female: 1 Heather Thompson (00:54:07), 2 Jillian Anderson (00:56:11), 3 Nic Middleton (00:58:16).

Full results can be found at www.stuweb.co.uk/results.html

The Series moves to Selkirk on Saturday, May 18 for the Junior event and May 19 for the Standard distance.

For more information or to book a place, visit www.liveborders.org.uk/triathlon