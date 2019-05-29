Mendelssohn win at Kelso is music to Selkirk duo’s ears

Beau Sancy was an impressive winner of the feature race on a busy Ladies Day card at Kelso on Sunday.

Completing a double for both trainer Olly Murphy and jockey Gavin Sheehan, the 2-1 chance slammed Viens Chercher by eight lengths in the Ayton Castle Handicap Chase.

Sheehan, earlier successful on Some Day Soon in the opening Novices’ hurdle, said: “He’s done well since going to Olly and he probably wouldn’t be good enough to operate in the depths of winter.

“He’s done nothing but improve and, hopefully, we can nick a few more over the summer. I was delighted with the way he jumped but even more pleased with the way he settled, as that gave me the chance to put him where he wanted to be.

“Olly spotted this opportunity and it was a nice pot. The ground is lovely and full marks to Kelso for putting on such fantastic prize money.”

Murphy had earlier initiated his brace when St Gallen gave the Midlands trainer his first course success in the Reece, Ben, Jessica & Charlotte Coppola Handicap Hurdle, under champion jockey Richard Johnson.

Stuart Coltherd and jockey son Sam teamed up to land the KOSB Novices’ Handicap Chase with recent Perth scorer Felix Mendelssohn.

The Selkirk raider saw off Lovely Schtuff by four lengths and Stuart said: “Sam rode another horse in that race at Perth, so it was nice he was back on board today. He jumps away fine and has taken to fences well.”

Jamie Alexander, at 54 the older rider in the race, rolled back the years when landing the Cheviot Candle Co Corinthian Spirit ‘Grassroots’ Hunters’ Chase Series Final on Racing Pulse, trained by his brother Nick.

“I might have to delay my retirement a little longer as I’m unbeaten on this horse in two points and in this race under Rules,” the veteran rider said afterwards.