Melrose run into Biggar boys who hit peak form

Biggar 55

Melrose Rugby 12

League positions were swapped after this match as Melrose Rugby’s perfect winning start of six from six was brought to a screeching halt.

Biggar, following a number of faltering performances, chose the perfect day to put together an unrelenting 80 minutes of play which had the Borders team on the rack.

This included a blistering start which saw Biggar score four tries and collect the bonus point after just over half an hour of play.

Melrose may point to the fact they picked up a number of injuries and were forced to field a very young side.

Biggar’s cause was helped early when Melrose’s Thomas Brown was sin-binned after referee Sam O’Neill ruled the lock had illegally collapsed a Biggar driving maul. Biggar took immediate and full advantage of the extra man to score a pushover try, with number eight Ross Jackson credited with the touchdown.

Ex-Melrose player Andrew Jardine was wide with this conversion, and the next one, after Mulligan crashed over on the 10-minute mark.

Later, Jardine anticipated well to collect a Melrose pass and then show the cover defence a clean pair of heels to score under the posts. This he converted for 17-0.

Both sides employed the boot to put pressure on their opponents and, while this did not always work, it made for an intriguing contest.

There were some excellent scraps for possession, with both sides adept at tidying up ball to regain possession or to make turnovers.

Play was largely confined to the Melrose half, however, as Biggar continued to exert pressure on the visitors.

Melrose, still a man short, were shunted back on almost every scrum and, eventually, winger Rowan Stewart ran in untouched for the fourth Biggar try, which Jardine converted for 24-0.

Melrose attacked for much of what remained of the first half and Biggar conceded a handful of penalties. Right on half time, Melrose crossed for their first try. After several good attacks on both flanks, scrum half Douglas Crawford exploited a gap on the blindside of a ruck close to Biggar’s line to nip around the cover. This was converted by Donald Crawford for 24-7.

Biggar prepared for a Melrose onslaught in the second half and, while the visitors opened well and were given a boost when Hutton was shown a yellow card, there was not the required firepower or drive to upset the home side.

There were some more great skills on show nevertheless, with some great pick- ups and feeds under pressure maintaining the excitement.

Near the end of the third quarter, Biggar produced a hammer blow of two tries scored within two minutes of each other, by Borthwick and Rowan Stewart, with Jardine converting one, to put the match beyond any doubt.

Melrose were living off scraps of possession as they struggled to contain Biggar and maintain possession.

But further tries were scored by Ewan Stewart and Robbie Orr (2) for the home side.

There was time, however, for a second Melrose try.

A passage of play deep in the Biggar 22 was such that they were forced into defensive chores, with Peacock being yellow-carded for foul play at a ruck.

Melrose plugged away at the Biggar line until a gap was created on the blindside which centre Connor Spence was able to exploit for a deserved score.

Crawford’s conversion was pushed wide.