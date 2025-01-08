Major expansion of the Jim Clark Rally announced

The Jim Clark Rally revving up a gear this year.

Steeped in history, the rally first ran in 1970 and has remained one of the most prestigious stage rallies in the country.

The event is named after Jim Clark OBE, two-time Formula One champion and winner of the Indianapolis 500, who hailed from Chirnside.

Now it has been announced that the event to be staged on May 23-25 will offer competitors and motorsport fans the longest route in over a decade, running over stage 100 miles in a brand new format.

Nestled in the Borders town of Duns and sponsored by Borders Competitions, a leading name in online raffles and draws across the UK, the Jim Clark Rally will bolster its stage mileage over the Friday [23 May] and Saturday [24 May] event.

Having run 88 miles in 2024, it will increase the offering to 102 competitive miles in 2025, ensuring the popular event remains one of the country’s most challenging and highly respected stage rallies.

In addition, the exciting Jim Clark Reivers Rally which takes place on Sunday May 25, will also enjoy increased mileage for the 2025 edition, taking its total to 60 competitive stage miles.

After re-introducing the iconic Langton stage in 2024 which features the fan-favourite water splash just outside the village of Gavinton, organisers sought to continue the rally’s progressive nature and ensure the format and stages remained fresh and exciting for all.

As a result, an extensive route survey was completed shortly after the 2024 running and plans were put into place to reinvigorate the offering for 2025, which will see a wealth of premier rally series’ join the Jim Clark Rally weekend this May.

After the now traditional ceremonial start in the heart of Duns Square early on Friday evening, the Langton Mill stage offers the perfect opener to warm up the rally fans and crews. In a twist, a reversed version of the Fogo test is next on the billing, before the introduction of a classic Jim Clark test last used in 2012, Bothwell.

The 14-mile challenging stage is the jewel in the crown of the Friday night leg which totals 46 miles, with a double run over each stage planned before the end of the day back in Duns just before 11 pm for the overnight halt.

Saturday kicks off back at Langton, before a revised Edrom and Blackadder feature on the roster. The loop will finish with a new Polwarth stage, ahead of service in Duns around midday and a repeat in the afternoon. After 55 miles during the day, the traditional champagne spray and finish celebrations will take place back in Duns Square.

The top-flight Probite British Rally Championship returns for the Friday and Saturday legs, as does the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship. They will be joined by the AS Performance North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship and SG Petch ANECC Championship.

Sunday’s [25 May] Jim Clark Reivers Rally will again start in Duns Square and feature event staples such as Westruther, Macks Mill, Scott’s View and Eccles, with extensions to several stages making up the 60 miles on offer. A mid-afternoon finish back in the square will welcome the award winners for the champagne celebrations.

The Asset Alliance Group Scottish Rally Championship and Scottish Tarmack Rally Championship join in the action on Sunday and will likely provide another scintillating battle in the Scottish Border lanes.

“We are very proud to release our outline route for the 2025 Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally and we are confident that it offers one of the most challenging and exciting propositions for many years,” said Dan Wright, chairman of the organisers, the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club.

“We have always wanted to ensure the rally remains progressive and challenging for the hundreds of competitors who make the trip to the Scottish Borders to contest the event and the changes to the route this year can be enjoyed by crews and fans alike.

“The reintroduction of Bothwell for the Friday night loop adds an extra dimension to the opening leg and most competitors will not have done the stage in this way before. We have also additional miles on several other stages to give over 100 competitive stage miles for the Jim Clark Rally and 60 for the Reivers, making it one of the longest events in over a decade.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Duns in May”.