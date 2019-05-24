Limpers make short trip to Peebles for hill race

A party of Lauderdale Limpers travelled to Peebles last week to take part in the Gypsy Glen 8K Hill Race.

Commencing with an initial circuit of Victoria Park, runners then began the arduous and challenging climb to the highest point of Craig Head.

Frank Birch said of the race: “The undulating and changeable terrain adds to this race’s appeal, especially the grassy sections on the long decending return route.

“This enables runners to switch off their brains and decend as fast as possible (overtaking the more cautious runners) on their way to the finish line.”

First Limper home was Paul Gilbert (0:38:53), followed by fellow club members Luis Molero (0:40:17), Chloe Somerfield (0:45:31), Steve Aitchison (0:46:09), Anne Weir (0:51:19), Rachel McAleese (0:51:54), Frank Birch (0:54:42).

Special mention went to Colin Williams and the other Moorfoot Runners and club officials for organising this great local hill race.

Frank Birch also competed in Windermere last weekend, taking part in the Windermere Marathon, a tough, undulating route which he finished in 04:32:33.