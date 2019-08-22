Leading club athletes in great form at Abbotsford House trail

The third running of the Abbotsford House trail races, near Melrose, took place last weekend.

Organised by Gala Harriers, and run with great support from Abbotsford House and generous sponsorship from Tempest Brewery, the race keeps going from strength to strength.

Over 160 runners completed either the two-mile challenge race or five-mile trail race, both run through the grounds of Abbotsford House and along the banks of the River Tweed.

The first race of the day was the two-mile challenge.

In the boys’ race, Gregor Collins, Zico Field and Cameron Rankine, all of Gala Harriers, were first home, to win the MU17, MU13 and MU15 prizes. Oliver Hastie ran well to win the MU11 race.

In a keenly contested girls’ race, Isla Paterson won strongly in 14:14 minutes, taking the FU15 prize.

Iona Jamieson, of Teviotdale Harriers, was second in the race, with team-mate Maisie Ballantyne third and winner of the FU17 race.

Erin Gray of Gala Harriers won the FU13 race and Kirsty Rankine, also of Gala, took the FU11 win.

In the second race of the day, Darrell Hastie of Gala Harriers was victorious in the five-nile trail race in 28:53 min, finishing just over a minute ahead of team-mate Graeme Murdoch.

The podium of the men’s race was completed by Ryan Milligan of Teviotdale Harriers in 30:22 mins.

In the battle of the age categories for the men, Graeme Murdoch of Gala took the MV40 win, Ian Maxwell of Gala Harriers the MV50, David Nightingale won the MV60 and Frank Birch took the spoils in the MV70 category.

In the women’s race, it was an all-Gala Harriers podium, with Sara Green (33:37) champion, Katy Barden in second (34:51) and Lizzie MacLeish (36:12) taking the bronze medal.

Julia Cunningham (Lasswade) was winner of the FV40 category, Lindsay Dun of Gala Harriers and Phyllis O’Brien of HBT took victory in the FV50 and FV60 categories respectively.

Callum Rhind and Sarah Davenport (Tweed Leader) were winners in the MU20 and FU20 categories.