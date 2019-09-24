Lauderdale Limpers athletes take on Salomon Skyline events

Lauderdale Limpers were among hundreds of athletes competing in running events in Scotland’s highest mountains.

The Salomon Skyline races started on Friday with Rachel Mcaleese and Luis Molero taking part in the Mamores VK. This is a vertical race to the top of Na Gruagaichean, with 1000meters of vertical gain in less than 5km.

Back row from Left- Chloe Summerfield, Rachel McAleese, Jessica Entwistle, Aidan Cragg, Jamie Entwistle Front row: Luis Molero

Participants are set off at timed intervals with the winner having the fastest overall time to the summit. Rachel completed the course in 1:32:33 with Luis coming in at 1:13:34.

On Saturday, Naomi Ceasford, Chloe Summerfield and Jamie Entwistle took on the Salomon Ring of Steall Skyrace. A route which consists of uncompromising mountain running, such as scrambling along mountain ridges with steep ascents, traverses and descents on technical and challenging terrain.

The Limpers’ three runners were blessed with the most stunning weather Scotland had to offer. Naomi completed the 17+ mile course in 7:47:28, Chloe in 6:30:09 and Jamie in 6:37:47.

Finally it was the Loch Eildh Mor 10km on the Sunday. A rather hilly route taking in around 1500ft of vertical gain. Rachel Mcaleese ran again, along with Jessica Entwistle and Aidan Cragg. Rachel completed the course in 1:15:56 coming in sixth female. Jessica finished in 1:33:40 and Aiden in 1:17:53.

Also this weekend, the Scottish Half Marathon was taking place with Zoe Brown, Calum Stewart participating. Perfect conditions saw great results from Zoe, completing the race in 01:56:46 and Calum finishing in an impressive 01:24:07.

Finally, Leahn Parry secured the Live Borders Triathlon series this weekend winning overall Vet title and coming second overall in the series. Brilliant effort and what a way to end this years triathlon season.