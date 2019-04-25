Lauder team joins the action at Fife circuit

An incredible entry of 156 bike racers has been received by the Knockhill Motor Sports Club ahead of round one of its 2019 bike racing this weekend.

An impressive 32-race programme will be hosted at the Fife track, with race one off at 1.30pm on Saturday, after the morning warm-ups and qualifying sessions.

The increase itself is primarily down to the significant increase in the CB500 class, often the class of choice of newcomers, as it is a budget class, with a record 34 entered.

The category was given prominence in 2018 as Jodie Chalk won while being featured in a documentary which was shown in cinemas and on the BBC. Jodie is back and will have her work cut out this year to maintain her success.

Sidecars have also seen an resurgence in recent seasons, with an impressive 17 outfits entered this weekend.

The quality is stacked throughout the grid too, headed up by the UK champions, Lauder duo Steve Kershaw and Stuart Clark, on their LCR F1 600. Such is the popularityof the sidecars now, entries have been received from all over Britain, including Warrington, Co Durham and Beverley.

In the solo classes, leading stalwarts of the Scottish racing are all set for their return, with William Monie (Crieff – Scottish Superbikes), Donald MacFadyen (Inverness – Scottish Superbikes) and Torquil Paterson (Scone – Scottish Lightweights) are just a few of the leading names in an entry that has both quality and experience.

KMSC Club chairman Stuart Gray said: “What a way to start 2019! A great deal of work has been put in by many people in the SACU, Melville Club and the KMSC to make this impressive number of entries happen.

“It does not happen by itself and, with a concerted effort put in across the board, the fruits are being borne with the impressive number of entries this weekend.”