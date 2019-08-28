Langholm defeat touring XI

Langholm 1st XI welcomed touring side Gregson CC to the Castleholm on Saturday.

Langholm were winners by 99 runs after making 235 for 5 in the allocated overs, with Tony Steele hitting an unbeaten 50.

Gregson, from Lancashire, were never up with the required run rate as Langholm bowled them out for 136, with Jay Gordon taking 3 for 24.

Langholm were sent in to bat and soon found themselves 16 for 2 after 8 overs, as Stuart Duggan was caught behind for a duck and John Bell was caught and bowled for 4.

Tony Steele joined Graham Park and the pair looked to repair the early damage. They gradually increased the scoring rate and had taken the score to 70 before Park fell for 38 off Pye’s bowling.

Steele was now joined by Nicky Piszczykiewicz and the pair took the score to 130 before Tony Steele retired not out on 50. This looked to be over-generous as Piszczykiewicz fell lbw next ball for 22.

With Duncan Elliott and Jaimie Ashton-Smith now at the crease, the tempo began to increase, with some big shots and some quickish running between the wickets. With the score over 200, Elliott retired after hitting consecutive sixes for 42.

Ashton-Smith fell soon after with the score on 221 for an impressive 45. Jay Gordon and Hughie Donaldson added 15 before the innings came to an end with Jay 8 not out and Donaldson 6 not out, as Langholm finished on 235 for 5.

The visitors made a reasonable start, adding 40 , before Jay Gordon had Lee caught at first slip by Elliott for 16.

Next to go was Sutton, who was clean-bowled by Ashton-Smith for 6 with the score 50 for 2 after 12 overs. Drinks were taken after 20 overs, with Gregson on 81 for 2.

Soon after, Elliot struck, with Tony Steele taking a good catch to dismiss Sumison for 21 with the score on 87. Some good work in the field by Corey Park saw Murphy run out for 4 and Gregson now 109 for 4.

Elliott claimed his second wicket, with John Bell taking the catch to dismiss Pye for 2 with Gregson 117 for 5.

Maclister had opened the batting and he retired after making a solid 50. Wickets now began to tumble as first Piszczykiewicz clean-bowled Rullier for 0 and Kaighan was run out for a duck by Jay Gordon, with the score 128 for 7.

Gordon came back into the attack and he picked up the final two wickets. First, Waddell was caught by Piszczykiewicz, then he clean-bowled Hughes for 7, leaving Gregson all out for 136.

In the bowling for Langholm, Gordon had figures of 3 for 24, Elliott 2 for 21, Piszczykiewicz 1 for 20 and Ashton-Smith 1 for 30.

The tourists awarded Langholm Man of the Match to Duncan Elliott (senior) and Corey Park (junior).