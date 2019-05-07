Ladies’ open pairs contest at Gala BC

The Ladies Open Pairs competition took place on Sunday at Gala Bowling Club.

The venue welcomed 32 ladies (16 entries) from across the Borders to its first open contest of the season, for Ladies Day at the club.

‘Well done’ mesages were conveyed to winners Carol Davidson and Isobel Macrae (Lauder BC), who defeated Rachel McKenzie and Beat Cameron.

Semi-finalists were Claire Greaves/Sheena White (Gala BC) and Christine Kellett/Alison Clarkson.

Thanks were expressed to all the ladies who came along to contribute to a great first open competition of the season. A special mention went too to all the member gents who came along to support and help.