Knights to remember as four sign up for Melrose Super 6

The Southern Knights rugby squad has been bolstered by the addition of four established Borders players.

Andrew Nagle, Finlay Scott, Fraser Renwick and Dalton Redpath have all put pen to paper and committed to the Melrose team ahead of the new Super 6 tournament starting in November.

Fraser Renwick

The Jedburgh pairing of Andrew Nagle and Finlay Scott will bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

Andrew, a former Scotland U20 and Club International cap, came up through the youth ranks at Jed-Forest before moving to play senior rugby at Melrose, as well as at Auckland University while on his travels. The centre will play for the Southern Knights alongside his job as an accountant at Scottish Borders Housing Association.

He said: “After a few years away from it (rugby), I’m looking forward to getting back in among rugby at home in the Borders and it’s a great opportunity to do so with the Southern Knights. I can’t wait for pre-season.”

Finlay Scott, also a product of Jed-Forest, is a hooker who has Scotland age grade caps at U16, U18, U19 and played in 2018 World Rugby U20 Championship in France. He was dual registered with Melrose last year and played in several Tennent’s Premiership games as well as with his home.

A Hawick duo of Dalton Redpath and Fraser Renwick bring further bulk to the pack. Fraser, a hooker, came through Hawick’s successful youth system, gaining Scotland age grade caps at U18, U19, U20 and Scottish Club International. He has played senior rugby at Hawick and, more recently, Watsonians.

Dalton Redpath also joins the Southern Knights from Hawick and has also played for the reformed South of Scotland team.

The second row will play for the Southern Knights alongside running his own business, Dalton Redpath Surfacing Ltd.

Other confirmed Southern Knights players include Craig Jackson (captain), Grant Shiells, Fraser Thomson, Jacob Henry and Nathan Sweeney.