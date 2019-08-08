Kirsty and Tommy retain titles at Ettrick Sports

Staged for the first time at Cossarshill, Saturday’s annual Ettrick Sports event attracted good fields of competitors from the valley and beyond.

A well-established event, dating back to the 1930s, Ettrick Sports comprises three running races – 100 yards, 220 yards, half-mile – along with high jump, long jump, triple jump and shot putt.

The men’s and ladies’ winners are decided on who has the most aggregate points at the end of the competitions.

This year – again – Tommy and Kirsty picked up more points in their events than their fellow competitors.

Tommy successfully defended his men’s title to lift the Napier Cup once again.

Kirsty repeated her 2018 ladies’ section triumph by taking the Chrissy Thomson Trophy.

Fraser Davidson and Jennifer Davidson finished as runner-up in their respective sections. Trophy winners were:

Adults

Napier Cup, Tommy Bryson; runner-up, Fraser Davidson. Chrissy Thomson Trophy, Kirsty Skea; runner-up (McNair Medal), Jennifer Davidson.

John Dodds Trophy (220 yards), Tommy Bryson; Jim Reid Trophy (shot putt), Derek McFadzen; men’s handicap, Jeff Blundell; ladies’ handicap, Margaret David.

Children

Under school age, Alyth McFadzen; P1-2, Grace McFadzen; P3-4, Naomi Carroll; Osbourne Trophy (P5-7), Joshua Carroll.

Walker Cup (youngest competitor), Angus Smith.