Kelso secure last-ball win over Grange

Kelso’s cricketers built conservatively but methodically in their opening overs at the crease, defending off the dangerous opposing Grange bowlers and running hard between the wickets.

Veeran eventually fell in the final five overs after an extremely well-fought knock, but not before T. Chilcott (43*) started to find his groove.

The game eventually came down to the last ball of the innings, with Kelso requiring two runs to win from the last ball.

Chilcott proved to be the star of the show, pumping the ball over the bowler’s head for four, and winning the game for the Tweedsiders.

Kelso travel to Edinburgh CC this weekend looking to build on last week’s impressive run chase.