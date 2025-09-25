Kelso jockey Jake Dickson not stopping now after hitting target of handful of wins in debut season

Jake Dickson after riding Copper Knight to victory at Pontefract in June (Photo: Tim Easterby Racing)

Kelso jockey Jake Dickson is now setting his sights higher after hitting his target of chalking up a handful of wins in his debut season.

The 18-year-old apprentice’s fifth first-placed finish was on 9-4 joint-favourite Sweet Kiss over a mile and two furlongs at Pontefract in West Yorkshire last Thursday.

That ride was for his employer, Tim Easterby’s yard at Malton in North Yorkshire, and he finished three-quarters of a length ahead of fellow North Yorkshire trainers’ Michael and David Easterby’s Lights Go Down, ridden by Joanna Mason, to land a top prize of £3,402.

That was Dickson’s third race on the three-year-old bay filly and he’s won all three, the others having been at Leicester nine days prior at 3-1 and Doncaster in South Yorkshire in mid-August at 10-1, both also over a mile and two furlongs.

Congratulating the Borderer on hitting his hat-trick on Sweet Kiss, Easterby, 64, posted: “Sweet Kiss has done it again, winning her third race of the season under our apprentice Jake Dickson, who once again gave her a brilliant ride.”

His other victories were on Good Karma over seven furlongs at Thirsk in North Yorkshire in mid-July at 9-1 for Lancashire trainer John Riches and Copper Knight over five furlongs at Pontefract in June at 5-2 for his boss.

The teenager, at Katie Scott’s Lindean stables near Selkirk before moving south of the border to Malton in March, was back in his homeland on Monday at Hamilton Park in South Lanarkshire, placing second, by a shoulder, in a one-mile race on Obee Jo for Easterby at 14-1.

That race’s top prize of £3,664 went to Second Fiddle, ridden by Mohammed Tabti for trainer Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based in Dumfries and Galloway, and its field of nine included two other Borders jockeys, Shay Farmer and Rhys Elliott, respectively fifth on Madame Plaintiff for North Yorkshire trainer Alan Brown and seventh riding On the Bubble for Camptown’s Gary Rutherford.

That was Dickson’s first second place to accompany his five firsts and seven thirds in 41 rides so far this flat season.

Hawick’s Farmer was also among the winners at Pontefract last Thursday, on Captain Potter at 10-11 for Malton’s Brian Ellison over two miles and a furlong, his 12th first place of the season.