Kelso golfing duo reach Daily Mail Foursomes finals

Sharon Paterson and Eleanor Pearson, from Kelso Golf Club, qualified for the Daily Mail Foursomes finals at Slaley Hall last week.

The contest is the biggest amateur golf competition in Britain, with over 3000 golfers taking part.

The ladies defeated six teams in the knockout stages. Two Borders clubs, Lauder and Eyemouth, and four Northumberland clubs – Goswick, Slaley, Consett and Ramside.

This saw them through to the last 16 teams for the finals.

The Hunting course at Slaley was unplayable on the first day – the practice day – making any practice almost impossible.

Overhead conditions the following day were much improved, although the course was still very wet.

In the first round, the Kelso duo played Willow Valley, beating them on the 19th .

In the second round, in the afternoon, there was another closely-fought match, against Whittlebury Park.

The game went to the 18th, with Whittlebury winning two up.

In the next day’s Consolation Champagne Foursomes stableford, on the Priestman course, the sun was shining. Eleanor and Sharon scored 31 points, a winning score.

The ladies very much appreciated the support of club members and friends who travelled down to Slaley, plus the good wishes from club members and lady golfers from other Border clubs.