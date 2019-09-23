Kelso fall to record defeat

An inexperienced and much depleted Kelso side were thrashed by a rampant Cartha Queen’s Park 98-3 in National League One.

The hosts chalked up 16 tries, Ryan Flett scoring five, Graeme Docherty and Sam Harrison scoring three each. CQP are one of only four teams which stayed in Kelso’s league from last season.

Last season’s games were very competitive but Saturday’s game was far from that and the heavy defeat means Kelso remain at the foot of the table, while CQP move to seventh after their grabbing their first win.

Cartha completely dominated the game from start to finish but it was the visitors who scored first through a Craig Dods penalty. That was as good as it got for Kelso.

It was one way traffic thereafter as a powerful Cartha ran up an embarrassing record score against the visitors. Next up for Kelso is a home game against Highland.

Kelso team: Robbie Tweedie, Dwain Patterson; Frankie Robson; Craig Dods, Gregor Millar; Murray Hastie, Andy Tait; Craig Sweenie, Euan Knox, Scott Hilton; Harry Graves, Kieran Dunbar, Archie Cowans, Kevin Dryden, Cammy Brown. Replacements: Kevin Wilson, Andrew Ford, Jack Walker, Fergus Common and Gareth Walker.