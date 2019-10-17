Kelso enveloped by late red mist

Recently-promoted Biggar came to town, having made a good start to the season and were sitting well in the league.

Gareth Walker scored a Kelso try to reduce the leeway but the visitors scored another converted try to take the game to 19-5 with only five minutes to play.

At that point, there was total implosion in the Kelso side and, after a difference of opinion among the players, referee John Shaw sin- binned Kevin Dryden and Frankie Robson.

Gareth Clark quickly followed and the culmination was a red card to replacement Dwain Patterson, for tackling his opponent while off the ground.

In the meantime, Biggar scored another two tries to take the final score to 29-5.

So Kelso finished the game with only 11 players and, to add to their problems, Cammy Brown was yellow-carded after the final whistle.