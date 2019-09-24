Kelso 1s secure victory at Peffermill

Kelso Ladies ran out comfortable winners in a 3-0 victory over Edinburgh Uni 4s at a sun-kissed Peffermill last Saturday.

The visitors, who host the uni 5s team this week (1.30pm), started strongly and opened the scoring when Kirsty Hope intercepted a pass taking on the goalie to put the ball in the back of the net.

With plenty of superb passing within the team a second was soon to follow, resulting from a run down the right hand side with a cross ball into the circle giving Victoria Stewart the chance to put the team two goals up.

Continuous hard work saw another break setting up Amy Ralston to finish with a dive at goalie to secure a three nil lead. In the second half Uni came out strong with several chances at penalty corners but they were unable to get anything past a strong Kelso defence.

Kelso 2s were on the wrong end of a 5-0 defeat to Kingdom Home 2s at Dunfermline.

An inexperienced side fell behind after 15 minutes. Kelso looked for a response but the hosts doubled their advantage. Three further second half goals put gloss on the scoreline and Kelso were indebted to goalkeeper Danielle Sherwood who made some great saves to keep the score down. Kelso will play Edinburgh Uni 8’s at home this weekend, starting at 3pm.

Kelso 3s suffered a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Dunbar last weekend.

Dunbar raced into a four-goal lead but Kelso fought back strongly and had their best spell of the game when some excellent passing produced goals for Molly Sutherland and Emma Stewart.

The second half was fairly even, but with a bigger squad, Dunbar were able to maintain their intensity and with another three goals made the final score 7-2 to the visitors.