Judo medals for talented Borders duo

Sportif judo players from the Borders took part in the under 12 British Championships held at UEL Sportsdock, London, last Sunday.

Katy Cameron, of St Boswells Primary School, won gold and is British champion 2019 in the under 44kg division.

Maia Thomson, from Melrose Primary School, won silver in under 36kg division, narrowly missing gold .

This was a fantastic achievement for both girls – with the result ensured by all their hard work in training with coach, Peter Gardiner.

Both girls have been with Sportif judo since they were five years old, starting as beginners.

Congratulations have been extended to Team Sportif , parents and the coaching team.

Maia and Katy, along with a strong Sportif squad, are looking forward to the Scottish Nationals in November – with Sportif aiming to top the medal table for 13 years running!

Sportif has classes in Kelso, Melrose, Peebles and Lauder.

For further information on beginners’ classes for children and adults, contact 0189 680 0334 or email info@sportiflifestyle.com.