Johnson named as new Melrose coach

Stuart Johnson is set to lead the Melrose 1XV team as head coach in the 2019-20 season.

Johnson, a Scotland U21 cap who has played over 250 games for the club, is promoted to the role from forwards coach, where he was part of the coaching team during the 2017-18 historic double league and cup win.

Prior to that, he steered the Melrose Storm team to National 1 Reserve League Champions, as well leading the U18 Melrose Wasps to win the league and the Junior Kings of 7s.

The 1XV team will play in Tennent’s National League Division 1 which starts on September 7.

Johnson said: “I’m looking forward to what will be a challenging but exciting season. We have a talented squad full of young up and coming players and some old, experienced, heads.

“I can’t wait to see what this group of players can achieve over the season.”