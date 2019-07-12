John Jeffrey to chair Six Nations Council

Former Kelso and Scotland internationalist John Jeffrey has been elected chairman of the Six Nations Council for a three-year term.

He is the first Scottish chairman since Allan Hosie at the turn of the current century.

John earned 40 caps for Scotland during his international career, between 1984 and 1991. He was also selected for the British & Irish Lions in 1986 for their match against the Rest of the World and for the 1989 Tour to Australia.

He has been a member of the Six Nations Council since 2012 and has also represented Scottish Rugby at World Rugby since 2010, where he sits on the EXCO (from 2016) and chairs the Rugby Committee (from 2013).

The former back row player has been a co-opted member of the Scottish Rugby Council since 2010, representing World Rugby and Six Nations.

John said: “It is a privilege to be elected chairman of the Six Nations Council and to be involved in the development of rugby’s greatest championship. I thank my predecessor Pat Whelan (of Ireland, chairman since 2016) for his dedication over the last three years.”

Scottish Rugby president, Dee Bradbury, said: “This is an excellent appointment and I am delighted for JJ to now be in this role. He has represented Scotland with great integrity at a global and local level for many years and his insight and counsel have always been of value.

“I’d like to wish him well in his new role and am pleased we have a Scottish representative in such a key position.”