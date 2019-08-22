Jess and Christo crowned King and Queen of the Hill in Tweed Valley

Tweedlove’s Triple Crown 2019 series concluded last weekend with Whyte Bikes King and Queen of the Hill which, for this year, also doubled up as the fifth round of the British National Enduro Series.

The sell-out event headed to Innerleithen with 31km of race stages on both sides of the Tweed Valley, in the Traquair and Caberston forests.

The ruthless weather over the last few weeks meant a slick and greasy course. But this didn’t deter Jess Stone (Sprocket Cycles) and Christo Gallagher (Wideopen Magazine), who stormed ahead and were crowned TweedLove’s 2019 King and Queen of the Hill. Close behind Christo in the male race was Whyte Bike’s Sam Shucksmith and former downhill world champion Danny Hart.

For the women, Jess had Polly Henderson, current number nine in the under 21 Enduro World Series, hot on her heels, closely followed by Roslynn Newman.

Fastest three women: 1 Jess Stone (senior, Sprocket Cycles) 21:17.30, 2 Polly Henderson (junior, Juliana Bikes UK) 21:56.96, 3 Roslynn Newman (masters, Female Riders Race Team) 24:17.98.

Fastest three men: 1 Christopher Gallagher (senior, wideopenmountainbike.com) 16:51.54 (fastest overall on the day), 2 Sam Shucksmith (senior, Whyte Bikes) 17:05.13, 3 Danny Hart (senior, Madison Saracen) 17:15.16.

Christo had a top day, not only stealing the crown but also winning the overall Triple Crown series with a total of 1400 points accumulated from the three races – Vallelujah, Transcenduro and Whyte Bikes King and Queen of the Hill – two of which he won.

In the female camp, Jessie-May Morgan was overall victor after a superb performance across the three events.

This stands them in good stead for securing the National win in their respective categories, to be decided at round six in Wales this weekend.