Jedburgh’s Kirstin tracks path to sports personality award

Jedburgh Callant’s Club has named Elite athlete and accomplished orienteer Kirstin Maxwell as its sports personality of the year.

“I realised I was a better distance runner and got into orienteering aged 10,” she added. “I started taking it seriously aged 13-ish and was then selected for Scottish junior squad.”

Kirstin went to Edinburgh University, where she was on the performance sport programme for orienteering and achieved a ‘university blue’ – the highest recognition of sporting achievement.

“Orienteering isn’t a well known sport and many who have heard of it have the wrong idea,” said Kirstin. “At international level, it is very much a running/athletic sport – basically a running race but the route isn’t marked, so you have the added challenge of having to think. I have to do mental and technical as well as the obvious physical training. I’m coached by my dad but also currently have an athletics coach, S&C advice, a psychological coach, a previous elite mentor and a sports therapist for massage, so a real team behind me.”

Currently a member of the British Senior Squad, Kirstin has represented Scotland and GB at various levels.

“I am currently focusing on sprint discipline, where my aim is to compete in the World Championships,” she said. “These are every two years, with the next one in 2020 and 2022. This takes place in Edinburgh, which is my ultimate goal.

“As it’s not a funded sport, I balance being an Elite athlete with working full time. I still compete for local clubs in both running and orienteering and, although currently living in Edinburgh for my sport, I still consider myself a Borders and Jed girl – so it’s really great to be recognised.”

Below is a list of Kirstin’s accomplishments to date:

Current member of the British Senior Squad.

Represented Scotland in Home Internationals since 2005 at junior and then senior level, various podiums and medal (part of wins over England (which we don’t get in many sports!!))

Represented Scotland at World Schools 2006 and 2008.

Represented GB at European Youth 2010 and Junior European Cup 2010 and 2012.

Represented GB at World University Champs 2014.

Represented GB at Euromeeting 2016 and 2018.

Represented GB at Senior European Champs 2016 and 2018.

Represented GB in World Cups races 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

British Champs podiums: 2nd Long distance 2004, 2nd Long distance 2011, 2nd Middle distance 2010, 3rd Middle Distance 2012. British Champion 2014 in Relay.

Scottish Champion Long distance: 2010, 2012. Scottish relays champs in Elite class in 2011 and 2012 as well as several other wins in “open” class.

Junior Inter Regional Champs: Individual and relay winner 2010.

British University Champs: Relay podium every year 2011-2014 with a win in 2014.

JK (Britain’s premier event) - Winner of sprint 2010, 3rd Middle Distance 2010, 3rd Long Distance 2010.

Selected for various junior GB training camps since 2006.

Won Scottish League and Scottish Urban league many times.

Scottish Elite Senior Women Sprint Champ 2019.

Best senior results 4th Brit at JK (Britain’s premier event) sprint distance, numerous top 10s in all disciplines.

Best British Senior Champs is 6th Brit in Sprint Distance and numerous top 10s in all disciplines.

Competed in numerous World Ranking events all over Europe.

Bronze team medal as part of Scotland in Inter Counties XC. Represented both Scotland East and Scottish Students at Inter District XC.

Previous ladies winner of Jed 10km.

Current women’s record holder at the only Borders park run in Peebles.

Scottish unis XC team gold 2013.

East District XC relays team bronze 2013.