Jedburgh fills next page in Borders Games diary

Riverside Park is the venue for Jedburgh Games on Saturday, following last weekend’s ‘break’ for the City of Edinburgh Running Festival.

And, reports John Slorance, this setting will no doubt bring about some fast-flowing running, as the meeting is flooded with a full card of senior and youth events.

The biggest prize money on the Border Games circuit is up for grabs.

Topping the bill is the 110 metres handicap, which has winning prize of £3000.

Joint back markers in the nine heat sprint are Cameron Tindle of TLJT and Alan Hamilton of Edinburgh, who have both been placed on the scratch mark by handicapper Bob Inglis.

Bidding for glory on his home town track is Jedburgh’s own Craig Smith (11.5m).

Strong-running Smith has been out of action through injury since Selkirk Games.

If fully fit, however, he is in with a great chance of tasting victory, thanks to impressive performances at games meetings in the early part of the season.

Smith is not the only Jedburgh athlete in with a shout, as Brodie Cowan (22.5m), the victor of Selkirk games 110 metres handicap, as well as Cameron Clamp (9.5m) and Greg Turnbull (6.5m), could catch the eye.

Also well worth looking out for are Kelso trio Ben Lyall (9.5m), Douglas Young (4.5m) and Gordon Armstrong (7m).

Included in a long list of Border sprinters, poised to get down on their marks, are Colin Bruce (17.5m), Sarah Ross (25m), Kyle Potts (8m), Ryan Elliot (8.5m), Sophie Elder (21.5m), Scott Tindle (9m), Emily Dagg (19m) and Dylan Murray (29.5m).

Going from a mark of minus 20 metres in the 800 metres handicap is Ewan Dyer of Pitreavie.

Gavin Tait (130m), Emma Brus (140m) and Caris Brus (155m) are among the Borderers in the half mile.

The games commence at noon.