Jed overpower rivals with ruthless first-half display

Jed-Forest 36, Musselburgh 19

Regulars at Riverside Park cheered with relief as Jed-Forest put the disconsolate days behind them to score a victory which saw them rise from the basement of the Premiership to fourth place in the space of 80 minutes.

Jed had been beleaguered by injuries and the loss of key personnel but turned its’ season around in an amazing first half.

The hosts surged 29-5 ahead with the bonus point in the bag, following a commanding display in attack and equally decisive defending, as the visitors threatened a try-bonus at the end.

But Jed held out, scored five tries, and delighted assistant coach Fraser Harkness, who listed himself in the squad as an emergency cover just in case he was needed to pull on the jersey.

Jed were desperate for the victory to make its mark, and they achieved that in ambition and style.

“We have never actually been ‘out of a game’, despite having key men missing, and we have lost a lot of the players for varying reasons,” said Harkness.

“We could have been sitting up at the top of the league. All that mattered was we won, and we also defended well when it mattered.”

The East Lothian side, who dominated possession after the interval, tested the Jed defence in the final 10 minutes, only to fall short of a try bonus point after they knocked the ball on close to the home line, following a period of intense pressure.

Jed’s attacking qualities saw the club collect its own bonus point with four tries in the first half, as they threatened to run riot.

Donald Grieve, Monty Mitchell, Gary Munro and Callum Young each touched down, with Robbie Yourston, who also landed a penalty, kicking three conversions.

The Stoneyhill visitors hit back with a Luke Hudson try, with Munro, who was followed later in the game by Michael Weekley, in the sin bin.

Danny Owensen started the fightback with a try, which he also converted, as Musselburgh opened a path into the match before Mitchell’s second try and Yourston’s conversion put the contest out of reach.

Musselburgh battled hard to add further tries but a score from Calum Champion, converted by Paul Cunningham, four minutes from the end, proved their sole resistance despite a stalwart display.

Jed-Forest: L. Young; C. Young, R. Marshall, R. Yourston, G. Young; M. Mitchell, G. Munro; G. Paxton, F. Campbell, A. Keeler, H. Meadows, M. Weekley, B. McNeil, J. McGough, D. Grieve. Replacements: P. Ferreira, E. Lauder, N. Stingl, F. Harkness.