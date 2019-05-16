Jed hoping for stylish sign-off in Sevens series

The destiny of this season’s Kings of the Sevens crown may already be known – but for this Saturday’s hosts, there is plenty to play for.

Jed-Forest want to make a big impact in the final contest of this year’s series, in which overall victory was sewn up last week by Watsonians.

However, Jed have enjoyed a good season, missing out by last-day points difference on the Tennent’s National League One title, while being arguably the best of the Borders clubs this year in a 7s series dominated by Edinburgh clubs.

After making it to several semi-finals, Jed reached the final last weekend at Selkirk – where they lost to Boroughmuir – so everyone hopes they can go one step further at Riverside this Saturday and win their own tournament.

Club president Paul Cranston explained Jed were having to concentrate heavily on XVs rugby at the start of the Kings campaign but had been pleased with their sevens form.

It was also the 125th anniversary of the first Jed-Forest Sevens, while sponsor RJT was celebrating its own 30th anniversary.

“We have had a pretty good season but not a lot to show for it in the way of silverware, so to finish at Riverside by winning our own trophy would be fantastic,” he said.

There was a lot to look forward to for on-form Jed, he added. “We are now into the Premiership next season and that’s a big incentive for the players and committee.” First round draw (1.30pm start): Kelso v Watsonians, Peebles v Hamilton, Hawick v Boroughmuir, Langholm v Border Park, Selkirk v Edinburgh Accies, Gala v Heriot’s, Melrose v Berwick, Jed-Forest v Musselburgh.