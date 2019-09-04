Jed have just enough to defeat determined Gala

Gala................................22

Jed-Forest ......................29

Jed managed to overcome Gala in the Booker League by the same scoreline they’d amassed against Melrose the previous week.

Throughout the first 10 minutes, Gala attacked in Jed’s half of the field but failed to capitalise on their possession, reports Ian Dalgleish.

They nearly scored but their winger put a foot in touch as he attempted to cross the line.

Gala were soon punished for their mistakes when Lewis Young gathered the ball in his own 22 metres then ran the full length of the pitch to cross the line for the first try. This was successfully converted by Garry Munro for 0-7.

It was followed by 10 minutes of rugby going to and fro but generally being dominated by a more physical Jed side, although Gala defended well.

After 23 minutes, Gala dropped further behind with a try scored by the Jed hooker, Cole Lothian, who grounded the ball between the posts. This was again converted by Garry Munro, bringing the score to 0-14.

The drama of the half was not over as Gala, in the 26th minute gathered the ball in a line out within the Jed 22 metres and this allowed a powerful burst by Gala’s new player from Holland, Jesse de Vries, to score an unconverted try.

In the final minute of the half, Gala were awarded a penalty which Dean Keddie kicked into touch within the Jed 22 metre area. Resulting from a fine passing move, the ball was gathered by Gala hooker Jack Easson, who went over in the corner, allowing a successful conversion from the touch to make the half-time tally 12-14.

After 49 minutes, a penalty was awarded to Jed and, following a misunderstanding by many, Lewis Young took the penalty to himself then ran through unopposed and scored an non-converted try for 12-19.

Following a drop out from the Gala 22, the ball was gathered by Jed, allowing centre Robert Hogg to score theirJed fourth and bonus point try. Thiswas unconverted, so the score was 12-24.

Ruairi Howarth had a fine solo effort, scoring Gala’s third try, which was converted by Dean Keddie.

Jed’s final score came in the 34th minute when, after a period of pressure, sub Adam Keeler used his strength and weight to break Gala’s defence before passing to Gregor Young to score.

In added time, Gala were awarded a penalty on the Jed 22 metre line.

This was successfully converted by Dean Keddie to take the final score to 22-29.