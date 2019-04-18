Jed bid for league title while Gala chase top six slot

The Borders rugby scene this weekend is likely to be dominated largely by a double header of contests in the Kings of the Sevens series, at Hawick and Berwick.

But there is a lot of important business still to be resolved in Tennent’s National League 1.

And in a league where nearly half the participating teams are from the Borders area, it’s no surprise that a couple of them are still in the thick of the action.

The title will be won either by Marr or Jed-Forest, with both facing difficult final games.

Leaders Marr, relegated from the Premiership last year, who have 88 points, take on Gala at Fullarton Park.

The Netherdale men are chasing the final top six spot for a place in the new-look Premiership next season, and could take it if they score a win.

They are also hoping Jed-Forest can do them a favour on their tricky but must-win visit to Stoneyhill, where they face Musselburgh.

Victory in East Lothian could propel Jed to the top of the table, depending on how things pan out in Troon – but Musselburgh could also spoil Gala’s hopes if they beat Jed.

Jed – who almost reached the Premiership last season but were heavily beaten in a play-off by Glasgow Hawks – are on 85 points just now and the club’s Ross Goodfellow said he was looking forward to the game.

He knew there was a lot to play for, with all the various combinations and permutations.

“I am pretty confident with the team we have,” he said.

“We have some injuries but not too many, and our boys are performing well just now.”