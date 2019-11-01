It’s all relative in terms of Rally hopes

The lights are burning brightly in garages, lock-ups and sheds as Borders rally crews compete their final car maintenance overhauls, rally paperwork and route planning for the Jim Clark Rally on November 8-9.

The organising team is equally busy, finalising its plans for the closed road rally, with everything now in place and just the final checks to be re-checked and confirmed.

For instance, the premises at St Boswells Mowers are often transformed at nights.

Instead of lawn mowers and excavators being worked on in the evenings, Ross Hunter’s rally car takes pride of place.

Ross financed his early days of rallying by offering a lawn mowing service at nights and weekends while at college, which then expanded into a virtually full time job along with servicing mowers for customers.

Since then, he and his father Iain have expanded the St Boswells Mowers business, which meant Ross’ rallying had to take a back seat.

But not the Jim Clark Rally. This is his local event and he is determined to be part of it.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve been competing on a few closed road rallies in Belgium,” said Ross. “Such events are huge over there and the atmosphere is electric, with thousands of fans watching the cars.”

Ross contested the recent Beatson’s Mull Rally but didn’t fare so well: “We knocked a wheel off the car in the middle of one of the stages so we didn’t finish,” he said. “But Mull is a fantastic event. Just like the Jim Clark, it is run over sections of closed public roads. These two are the only closed road rallies in Scotland at present.”

Ross has yet to win a major rally outright but is realistic about his chances of local success: “I’m praying for rain,” he said. “I’m not kidding myself. My 2 litre Peugeot 205 can’t compete with the more modern all-wheel drive machinery but, in wet conditions, I can get closer to them!”

Another driver burning the midnight oil is Max Redpath. He runs the Kelso depot of Redpath Tyres, a family firm founded in Duns by his grandad in 1974. It supplies and fits tyres for a huge range of vehicles.

“I suppose I caught the rallying bug from my dad Graham,” said Max.

“He used to rally a Mk1 Escort, then a Mk2, before he got a Subaru.

“He competed regularly on Scottish rallies and was a regular on the Jim Clark Rally. I was still at school but went with the service crew who drove an American ambulance as support vehicle!”

“Ever since then, I’ve been desperate to do the Jim Clark Rally. I got my driving licence when I turned 17 and, straight away, applied for my Competition Licence. My first event was the Jack Frost Stages just over the Border and I finished 43rd overall and 10th in class in a Peugeot 205. I did two and half seasons with that car before buying a Subaru like my dad’s.”

Since then, Max has gone from success to success. He recently won the 2019 KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship ‘Star Driver Award’, which includes a day’s tuition with Finnish rally star Tapio Laukkanen.

Keeping it in the family is Max’s cousin, Callum Redpath, who also works for the family firm and co-drives for Max.

“I think Callum might be interested in having a shot at rallying,” said Max. “Although he enjoys co-driving, he is more involved in 4x4 events. He went to college and trained as a mechanic, so he’s the ideal co-driver – if we break down in a stage, he can get out and fix it!”

But, next weekend, rally fever will strike the Mower Man and the Tyre Fitter. Both drivers have noticed an increased interest and awareness among their customers and neighbours of the rally’s return. Both reckon it will be good for business and good for the people of the Scottish Borders.

Typical of their participation, this is very much a family affair, with parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins all getting involved in the lead up to and during the event.