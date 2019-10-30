It’s a Mysteree at Kelso races

Mysteree stormed away with the £30,000 feature race in front a large, sun-kissed crowd at Kelso last Saturday.

The bottom-weight, trained by Michael Scudamore and ridden by Brendan Powell, saw off last year’s winner, Dandy Dan, by eight lengths in the Paxtons Exclusively Kverneland Limited Handicap Chase over 3m 2f.

Michael, who was at Cheltenham, was represented by his mother Maz and they are dreaming about the Grand National with their 11-year-old, even although he needs to go up a few pounds to make sure he makes the final ‘cut’ in the Aintree marathon next April.

One For Arthur, the 2017 National hero, finished fourth in a race that saw the two fences in the home straight omitted because of the low sun.

His trainer Lucinda Russell said: “We are delighted with that, as he was a bit rusty and jumping is his forte.

“All being well, the plan now is to go for the Becher Chase at Aintree in December.”

The card opened with a 25-1 success for Rose Dobbin-trained Do Not Disturb, under Craig Nichol, in the Watch On Racing TV ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle.

Bering Upsun defied a 640-day absence to land the Tarrag Naegel Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The 4-1 chance scored by six-lengths under Brian Hughes for Langholm trainer James Ewart.