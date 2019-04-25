It’s a good time to visit promoted Langholm

For the second weekend in a row, the Kings of the Sevens contenders will be welcomed by a host club bathed in the glow of promotion.

Langholm took the runners-up route to Tennent’s East Region League One this season – and it’s their turn to host the latest round of the Kings series on Saturday.

Staging a sevens contest has its demands as well as its rewards. But, said club chairman Kenny Pool, there’s a good feeling at the moment around Milntown.

“It’s been a good year and things are well organised for Saturday,” he said. “Apart from on the field, with the XV-a-side, we have had a lot of good Saturdays, a lot of good matches, good bar takings, and it all helps. Success kind of brings success, so it’s all been positive this year.”

Promoted teams had to think carefully about the consequences of going up to a different level, added Kenny, but Langholm were optmistic about next season and had a lot of young players coming through, which made a big difference.

Saturday’s event is sponsored by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill and there would hopefully be strong line-ups from around Edinburgh – with Boroughmuir and Edinburgh Accies among the recent stage winners – and a good representation from the Borders, although Berwick would be playing at BT Murrayfield in the National Shield final.

The action begins at 2pm and the draw (subject to change) is: Edinburgh Accies v Hawick, Murrayfield Wanderers v Jed-Forest, Melrose v Peebles, Hawick Harlequins v Kelso, Watsonians v Border Park, Powerbombs v Langholm, Boroughmuir v Selkirk, Earlston v Gala.