International mountain bike conest back in Borders this weekend

Action from last year's Enduro World Series event at Innerleithen (Photo: ESO Sports)

The contest – featuring competitors representing more than 60 brands and 35 teams – is also expected to attract thousands of visitors to Innerleithen, last year’s event having reportedly generated a turnout of about 15,000.

The opening round of the sport’s 2022 race season will see some of its biggest names hitting the trails around the town.

Professional competition gets under way on Thursday with e-bike racing, and 10-times downhill world champion Nico Vouilloz, of France, will be the man to beat.

In the women’s race, three-times EWS champion Tracy Moseley is favourite to keep the title in the UK.

EWS racers will start Saturday with a pro stage determining their seeding order for Sunday’s race.

That will be followed by five stages of racing on Sunday, pitting home-grown talent such as 2021 EWS Tweed Valley winner Bex Baraona against the likes of reigning champion Melanie Pugin and two-times series champion Isabeau Courdurier, both from France.

In the men’s race, reigning champion Jack Moir, of Australia, is the bookies’ favourite, but the USA’s Richie Rude will also have his sights set on a podium place.

Closer to home, Peebles riders Mark Scott and Innes Graham, along with Innerleithen’s Jake Ebdon and Lewis Buchanan, will be out make names for themselves at international level.

All the races lined up will also have amateur categories with no pre-qualification requirements, allowing anyone fancying having a go to do so.

Like last year, the competition will be accompanied by a festival village catering for spectators, with Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewery and 15 other local vendors providing refreshments, live music all weekend and a craft market on Sunday morning.

"We're delighted to be bringing the Enduro World Series back to the Tweed Valley for the second year in a row,” said event director Emma Wadee.

“As the season opener, there is huge anticipation across the mountain biking world for the racing to begin, so all eyes will be on the Borders this weekend.”

The event, organised by Innerleithen-based Enduro Sports Organisation, is supported by EventScotland, Scottish Borders Council and South of Scotland Enterprise.