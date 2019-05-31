IN PICTURES: The Prince of the Sevens

With the Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens rugby over for another year, youth and reserve squads from the Borders, East Lothian and elsewhere gathered at Walkerburn recently for a companion event.
Melrose Storm blew away most of the opposition in the Prince of the Sevens, defeating Peebles 52-5 in the final. Other teams taking part, in addition to the hosts, were semi-finalists Gala YM and Haddington, along with Selkirk ‘A’, Jed-Forest ‘A’, Earlston, Preston Lodge, Seaham, Duns, Hawick Linden, Trinity Accies and Ross High.