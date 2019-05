Selkirk hosted the latest of the Live Borders Triathlon spectaculars a little earlier this month.

Standard and Junior events took place over a weekend – with the Selkirk Standard route on day two presenting entrants with the longest distance on offer in the Live Borders Triathlon Series. Seventy senior competitors completed the gruelling circuit, consisting of a 1500m swim, 38.83km cycle and 10.01km run, with Simon Peltenburg winning the overall male prize and Michelle Short taking the overall women’s prize. The next Live Borders Triathlon is in Eyemouth on June 16.

View more