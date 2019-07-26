Tommy Finkle accepts his 100m Open trophy.

IN PICTURES: ST RONANS BORDER GAMES

The summer series of Borders Games visited St Ronans last weekend and turned into a day to cherish for many of the competitors.

Here is a reminder of some of the action from Victoria Park.

Grace Turnbull of Leithenburn won the 90m Youth Group B event.
There was a win in Group A of the 90m youth event for Stefan Nightingale.
Sarah Ross leads home the group contesting the 800m Open.
Straining every sinew ... Aaron Glendinning of Leithenburn takes the American Cup.
