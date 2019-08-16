IN PICTURES: Live Borders Triathlon at Kelso

Around 130 entrants took part in the Come & Tri disciplines - with some very wet weather making the conditions very testing in some cases. Spectators clad in waterproofs for the day, among others, included photographer Alwyn Johnston.
This year’s Live Borders Triathlon made a reappearance last weekend at Kelso, following its summer break.
