Ellis McKean from Hawick won the High Jump under 16s.

IN PICTURES: LANGHOLM BORDER GAMES

Escellent standards by competitors of all ages were a notable feature of the Langholm Border Games for 2019:

Here’s a look at some of the top action, with pictures from Bill McBurnie.

Ava Lees (TLJT) won the 90m youths in 9.72 secs.
Douglas Young from Kelso, pictured left at a previous meet with Jack Laidlaw. Douglas won the 90m handicap at Langholm.
Wrestling was also on the bill at Langholm.
The grappling classes drew a lot of interest at Castleholm.
