IN PICTURES: KELSO GAMES

Last weekend’s Kelso Games proved another personal triumph for TLJT club runner Dylan Murray (20), of Jedburgh, who won the 200 metres handicap.
Here’s a pictorial glimpse of the best of the day at Poynder Park.
Michelle Donnelly, winner of the 100m Open.
Bill McBurnie Photography
Aaron Glendinning, from Leithenburn, won both the Youths mile and 100m for 9-12 year olds at Kelso.
Jim Todd and Colin McCross present the cup to 12-year-old Aaron Glendinning after he won the Colin McGrath Youths mile.
Samantha Dagg, from TLJT, broke the tape in the 100m final just ahead of Finlay Douglas.
