Rianna Sterricks was delighted to win the Jedburgh 110m Sprint.

IN PICTURES: JEDBURGH BORDER GAMES

Riverside Park, Jedburgh, hosted the latest in the 2019 series of Borders Summer Games.

As always, memorable perfomances were produced by a multitude of local athletes.

Gavin Tait, number 12, won the second heat in the 800m Handicap.
Sarah Ross was the winner of the first heat in the 800m Handicap.
Conan Harper, wearing two, from Teviotdale Harriers, won the 800m Handicap for youths just ahead of Hawick's Robbie Welsh.
In heavy rain, Gordon Armstrong, from Kelso, breaks the tape in the 400m Wallace McDonald Handicap.
