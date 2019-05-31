IN PICTURES: Jed-Forest RFC presentation of prizes

Jed-Forest reflected on a season of consistently good performances in 2018-19 when it staged its presentation of awards recently at Riverside.

The squad enjoyed a fine Kings of the Sevens tournament, unlike many Borders clubs this season, and came close to winning the Tennent’s National League Division One title, ensuring themselves a place in the new-look Premiership next term. Guest speakers included a couple of illustrious names from the recent past and modern eras – former Melrose, Scotland and British Lions player Keith Robertson, and ex-Kelso, Jed, Borders, Edinburgh, Scotland and Lions forward Ross Ford.

Ross Ford presents Dan Wardrop with the award for young player of the year.

Kyle Amos receives trainer of the year for the 2nds by Ross Ford.

Gary Munro, left, was Jed's top points scorer, being presented by club president Paul Cranston.

Club president Paul Cranston presents the top try scorer accolade to Lewis Young, left.

