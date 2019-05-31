IN PICTURES: Jed-Forest RFC presentation of prizes
Jed-Forest reflected on a season of consistently good performances in 2018-19 when it staged its presentation of awards recently at Riverside.
The squad enjoyed a fine Kings of the Sevens tournament, unlike many Borders clubs this season, and came close to winning the Tennent’s National League Division One title, ensuring themselves a place in the new-look Premiership next term. Guest speakers included a couple of illustrious names from the recent past and modern eras – former Melrose, Scotland and British Lions player Keith Robertson, and ex-Kelso, Jed, Borders, Edinburgh, Scotland and Lions forward Ross Ford.
Ross Ford presents Dan Wardrop with the award for young player of the year.