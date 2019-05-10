IN PICTURES: Jed contest rounds off Semi Junior Kings of Sevens

Hawick Youth became the Kings of the Semi Junior Sevens last weekend after reaching the final of the concluding tournament at Jed-Forest.

Hawick lost 29-7 to Kelso Hareqluins in the final at Riverside – but had accumulated enough points to pip Kelso to the overall title by a single point, 41 to 40. Hosts Jed Thistle were third on 32 with Melrose Wasps fourth on 30, followed by Gala Wands and Selkirk YC, each on 20. Beaten semi-finalists on the day were Melrose Wasps and Jed Thistle ‘A’.

The overall Semi Junior Kings of the Sevens winners - Hawick Youth. Buy a Photo

Winners on the day at Jedburgh - Kelso Harlequins. Buy a Photo

Another glimpse from the Melrose Wasps v Hawick Youth semi-final. Buy a Photo

Adamo Antonacci in action for Hawick in their semi-final against Melrose Wasps. Buy a Photo

View more