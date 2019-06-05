Darcy Graham, left, Gregor Townsend and Stuart Hogg in the shadow of the HAwick RFC stand.

IN PICTURES: Hawick’s tribute to Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg

Hawick RFC staged a special lunch on Sunday to acknowledge the accomplishments of two local lads – and former Greens players – who are among the greatest modern-day players of the game.

The Robbie Dyes saluted Stuart Hogg, who is Scotland’s most capped former Hawick player, and Darcy Graham, who is the most recent ex-Hawick player to wear his country’s blue. National head coach Gregor Townsend was the special guest and he also paid tribute to the pair, describing them as a credit to their clubs and communities.

National head coach Gregor Townsend enjoys a Q&A session with Hawick club president Rory Bannerman.
Musical and vocal entertainment was provided by Henry Douglas.
Question and answer time for Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg.
The Hawick Centurions - fine supporters of the club. From left, Brian Tait, John Park, Ian Molloy, Forbes McKenzie, Bobby McNairn and Edward Brogan.
