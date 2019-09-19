IN PICTURES: Hawick bare-knuckle boxing training

Hawick hosted an open training session – the first of its kind in Scotland – for enthusiasts of bare-knuckle boxing.

Members of the public were invited along to Hawick Boxing Club to train and find out more about the Europe and the USA’s fastest growing combat sport. Also present was Hawick plasterer and ex-rugby player Gareth ‘Gumpy’ Walker, the UBKB British Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Boxing champion – who’ll be defending his title in Manchester on November 2.

Gareth 'Gumpy' Walker engaging in some pad work with Luke Atkin, twice former world bare-knuckle boxing champion.

Luke Atkin, left, with Gareth 'Gumpy' Walker, of Hawick.

Gareth 'Gumpy' Walker practises with Shuan Smith, right.

Grabbing some fresh air, from left, Luke Atkin, Shaun Smith, Leon Smith and Gareth Walker.

