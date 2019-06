The 2019 Borders Summer Games season was ushered in with a superb day of competition at Earlston last Saturday.

And it proved a day to cherish for 20-year-old Dylan Murray, of Jedburgh, a relative newcomer to open racing. He won the big race of the day, the 90 metres Handicap. The action moves this Sunday to Buccleuch Park in Hawick, for the next stage.

Thomas Macaskill, of Hawick, right, winner in the Final of the 1600m Youths Handicap.

Thomas Macaskill scores a fairly comfortable victory.

First place in the 90m Youths Group B Handicap went to Tiegan Gibb.

Dylan Murray with his trainer, John Steede, ex-world champion veteran.

Dylan Murray breaks the tape first in the prestigious 90m Handicap.

Annabelle Murray was the winner in the 400m Open Handicap.

A competitive field in the 400m Open Handicap is led by Annabelle Murray.

Grace McQueenie powered to victory in the 200m Youths Group B Handicap Final.

The 200m Handicap Final was won by seasoned campaigner Tommy Finkle.