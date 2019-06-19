editorial image

In pictures: Action from the Selkirk Games

There was plenty of activity as runners of all ages competed in the Selkirk games last weekend.

Take a look at our picture gallery from the event.

Brodie Cowan of Jed AC won the 110m open at the Selkirk Games
Brodie Cowan of Jed AC won the 110m open at the Selkirk Games
Bill McBurnie Photography
Buy a Photo
Emma Brus (17) of TLJT Athletics won the 400m open.
Emma Brus (17) of TLJT Athletics won the 400m open.
Bill McBurnie Photography
Buy a Photo
Brodie Cowan wins the 110m open.
Brodie Cowan wins the 110m open.
Bill McBurnie Photography
Buy a Photo
Charlotte Clare won the 800m open in 1min 56.22 secs.
Charlotte Clare won the 800m open in 1min 56.22 secs.
Bill McBurnie Photography
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6