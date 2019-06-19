In pictures: Action from the Selkirk Games
There was plenty of activity as runners of all ages competed in the Selkirk games last weekend.
Take a look at our picture gallery from the event.
Brodie Cowan of Jed AC won the 110m open at the Selkirk Games
Bill McBurnie Photography
Emma Brus (17) of TLJT Athletics won the 400m open.
Bill McBurnie Photography
Bill McBurnie Photography
Charlotte Clare won the 800m open in 1min 56.22 secs.
Bill McBurnie Photography
