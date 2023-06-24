​In photos: Hawick’s Mark Young goes fourth at Peebles Border Games to extend winning streak

​Hawick’s Mark Young extended his winning streak to four meetings at Peebles Border Games on Thursday night.

His first-placed finish over 267m, from a mark of 41m, at Whitestone Park, in a time of 29.76 seconds, followed wins over 800m at Selkirk the preceding Saturday and Hawick six days prior to that and over 1,600m at Earlston Border Games, this season’s opener, the weekend before that.

Those four wins on the trot mark an emphatic turnaround from the blank drawn by the 34-year-old last summer, with five sets of games still to go.

Runner-up in the 267m race was Lasswade’s Charlie Carstairs, set a mark of 9.5m, with Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Samantha Turnbull finishing third, from 44m.

Young’s victory was one of three for Hawick athletes in the evening’s four senior races, the town’s other success stories being Ryan McMichan and Robbie Welsh.

McMichan won the 110m open, the Peebles Beltane Sprint, in 11.64 seconds, from a 9.5m mark, with Lasswade’s Keith Kong second, from 17m, and Hawick’s Ryan Elliot third, from 7m.

Welsh won the 1,600m open in 4:39.19, from the back-mark of 70m, with his younger brother Irvine third, from 140m, trailing runner-up Matthew Fleming, of Kelso, going from 225m.

The elder Welsh also claimed second place over 800m, from a mark of 80m, losing out to Falkirk Victoria Harriers veteran Alex Bryce, clocking 1:54.76, from 220m. TLJT’s Gavin Taitt was third, from 180m.

Hawick competitors also won half the evening’s four junior races, Oliver McCraw over 267m and Craig Watson over 1,600m.

McCraw's winning time was 32.91 seconds, from a mark of 37m, and Watson’s 4:57.82, from 190m.

Hawick’s Max Vevers was second over 267m, from 58m, with TLJT’s Robyn Lees third, from 61m.

Moorfoot Runners’ Jack Foley was second over 1,600m, from 170m, with Hawick’s Greg Watson third, from 210m.

Kelso’s Zara Milburn won the youths’ 90m open race in 10.42 seconds, from a 23m mark, with TLJT’s Rory Smith second, from 9m, and Hawick’s Carra McLeod third, from 18m.

A Peebleshire-confined race over the same distance was won by Smith, from the same mark, in 10.29 seconds, with Moorfoot’s Emma Moran second, from 23m, and Jay Mitchell, of Peebles, third, from 20m.

Peebles’ games, held midweek in the evening for the first time to follow on from a race meeting for primary school pupils, were this season’s fourth.

They’re followed by Kelso’s on Sunday, July 2; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 8; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 15; Langholm’s on Friday, July 28; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 12.

1 . Peebles Border Games Hawick's Robbie Welsh winning the 1,600m race at Thursday's Peebles Border Games Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

2 . Peebles Border Games Peebleshire-confined 90m youth handicap race winner Rory Smith Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

3 . Peebles Border Games Hawick's Ryan McMichan, wearing the No 4 bib, beating Lasswade's Keith Kong, No 5, and Ryan Elliot, No 2, also of Hawick, in the 110m open at Thursday's Peebles Border Games Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

4 . Peebles Border Games Teviotdale Harrier Craig Watson, winner of the 1,600m youth race at Peebles Border Games Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

