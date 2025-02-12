​Imagine one of entries for £22,500 feature race at Kelso this week

Paul O’Brien riding Givemefive to victory at Warwick Racecourse in January 2024 (Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

​West Berkshire racehorse trainer Harry Derham is hoping to saddle several runners at Kelso this Friday, with his raiding party set to include Imagine in the day’s £22,500 feature race.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-year-old bay gelding, previously trained by Gordon Elliott in Ireland’s County Meath, is being lined up for the 3.20pm Racing’s Best Ratings with Timeform Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

Derham, 30 and in his third jumps season as a licence-holder, said: “Hopefully we will have a few runners, including Imagine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is also entered at Ascot on Saturday and the final call will be about the ground but I’d say we would very possibly run him. He ran very well in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock and actually wasn’t beaten by all that far.”

Rivals to Imagine for a top prize of £11,707 could include Prairie Wolf, jointly trained by Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith in West Yorkshire and set to be ridden by Peter Kavanagh, and Selkirk handler Stuart Coltherd’s Breakdance Kid.

Derham, with one winner to his name at Kelso from six previous runners, added: “We could also run Sonification in the opening Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and Givemefive in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.”

Tom Buckley is lined up to ride Sonification, and other entries for the day’s two-mile-six-furlong opening race, at 1.50pm, include Hawick trainer Donald Whillans’ Both Barrels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Givemefive, with Paul O’Brien riding, could be joined in the line-up for the 2.50pm two-miler by Wise Eagle, trained near Seahouses in Northumberland by Adam Nicol, a winner in two of his three starts to date over hurdles, and Coltherd’s Perseus Way, with his son Sam in the saddle.

Three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes has been booked to ride Cheshire trainer Donald McCain’s Joltin’ n’ Jiving in the 2.20pm Johnston Smillie Novices’ Hurdle over two miles, a Novices’ Championship Hurdle Series qualifier.

Potential opposition in that race includes Coltherd’s Famous Liss, Camptown trainer Gary Rutherford’s Gonnino and Hawick’s Ewan Whillans’ Glenville.

Tickets for Kelso’s Valentine’s Day meeting cost £18 in advance or £23 come Friday. Gates open at noon. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/valentines-raceday-2025/