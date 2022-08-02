'I have made huge leaps and bounds' - Swimming ace Clegg delighted with Commonwealth Games 50m freestyle silver medal

The Edinburgh University student, better known for butterfly, looked strong throughout the S13 50m freestyle final and was out touched for gold by the narrowest of margins by Guy Nicolas Turbide of Canada who took gold in 24.32secs, just 0.01secs ahead. Jacob Templeton of Australia won the bronze in 24.47secs.
“I’m a fly swimmer so it has been difficult to adapt to this event,” Clegg told Scottish Swimming. "The balance of the stroke is very different on freestyle and it has been challenging to get the technical side of it down.
"Fitness wise I’m always going to be in good shape and this season I have made huge leaps and bounds so I’m pleased with that.
"I did think that if I went 24 low I’d put in in my programme for Paris. That’s borderline 24 low so it does give me something to think about as I really believe there’s more to come.”
Speaking of the team dynamic, Clegg added: “As a para-swimmer I go to different events, have different cycles from the AB guys so we never get the opportunity to come together as one unit and this is an incredible opportunity.
"I think Scotland does this very well and we do come together across the four-year cycle between Commonwealth Games.
"This means when we come into a Games, we already feel and are working well together under the one team ethos.”